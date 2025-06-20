17:31
E-commerce becomes key element of Kyrgyzstan’s economy

E-commerce becomes an important part of Kyrgyzstan’s economic strategy. INFOLine reports.

An analysis shows that in 2024 alone, the domestic e-commerce market in the country reached $359.2 million, marking a 14.3 percent increase compared to the previous year. However, it still accounts for only a modest 7 percent of total retail trade.

Experts believe the potential is enormous. Forecasts suggest that by 2028, the volume of the domestic e-commerce market in Kyrgyzstan could exceed $600 million.

«Given the rapid growth of retail trade and e-commerce, the development of modern and high-quality warehouse infrastructure is critically important for the country. According to IBC Global, as of early 2025, the total area of modern warehouse facilities (Class A and B) in the republic stands at 108,000 square meters. Of this, 90 percent is concentrated in Bishkek and Chui region. Significant growth is expected in the coming years, mainly through four key clusters around the capital. Among them is the multifunctional customs and logistics center Global Hub, with a total area of 137,000 square meters, set to be commissioned in stages between 2026 and 2027. A logistics center Wildberries, spanning 300,000 square meters, is also planned to be launched by the end of 2025, along with other major border projects that are expected to significantly reshape the country’s logistics infrastructure,» the report says.
