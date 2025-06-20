Kyrgyzstan shows highest retail trade growth rates in Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan demonstrated the highest growth rate in retail trade among Central Asian countries in 2024, INFOLine reports.

The analysis shows a 14.6 percent increase in comparable prices (compared to 10.9 percent in 2023) and an 18.5 percent increase in current prices. This indicates a continued recovery in consumer activity.

Experts highlight that amid this positive trend in the consumer market, Kyrgyzstan is actively developing its trade infrastructure — over 41,000 square meters of new retail space were commissioned over the past year.

Wholesale and retail trade remains a key sector of the national economy, contributing around 18 percent of the country’s GDP, the report states.

A significant driver of growth is the re-export of goods from China to other Central Asian countries and Russia, positioning Kyrgyzstan as a vital logistics and trade hub in the region.

Despite the still low per capita income — three times lower than in Kazakhstan, the region’s economic leader — financial activity among the population is on the rise. Lending volumes increased by 32.2 percent in 2024, while the level of debt load remains moderate, at about 40 percent of the annual retail trade volume.