18:07
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with China on social insurance

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan ratified in three readings the agreement on social insurance between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of China, signed on February 5, 2025 in Beijing.

The information was provided by the Deputy Chairperson of the Social Fund Gulnura Dzhumataeva. According to her, the main goal of the agreement is to provide equal conditions for citizens of the two countries to acquire the rights to insurance for age, disability, loss of a breadwinner in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as for basic insurance for old-age workers and basic old-age insurance for urban and rural residents in China.

As Xinhua reported, in accordance with the agreement, employees of Chinese companies in Kyrgyzstan will be exempt from contributions to basic pension insurance, as well as employees of Kyrgyz companies in China.

Gulnura Dzhumataeva, citing the Tax Service, said that 2,112 citizens of the PRC paid 322,800 million soms as insurance premiums in 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/333385/
views: 78
Print
Related
Archaeologists from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan for new excavation season
China to provide Central Asian countries with $210 million grant
Kyrgyzstan's insurance companies paid out 60.3 million soms since start of 2025
Sadyr Japarov names six key areas of partnership with China
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Xi Jinping on sidelines of summit in Astana
Sadyr Japarov to participate in 2nd Central Asia — China summit
Seismic isolators plant to be built in Kyrgyzstan using Chinese investment
Kyrgyzstan and China stepping up cooperation in science and technology
Number of insured housing in Kyrgyzstan increases 2.4 times
Kazakhstan to host 2nd Central Asia — China summit
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
19 June, Thursday
18:03
Russia and Uzbekistan agree to jointly address migration issues — Putin Russia and Uzbekistan agree to jointly address migratio...
17:46
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with China on social insurance
17:32
Previously detained ex-deputy Kenzhebek Bokoev released under house arrest
17:25
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov outlines main threats to region
16:54
Investors to allocate $46 million for construction of meat production complex