Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with China on social insurance

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan ratified in three readings the agreement on social insurance between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of China, signed on February 5, 2025 in Beijing.

The information was provided by the Deputy Chairperson of the Social Fund Gulnura Dzhumataeva. According to her, the main goal of the agreement is to provide equal conditions for citizens of the two countries to acquire the rights to insurance for age, disability, loss of a breadwinner in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as for basic insurance for old-age workers and basic old-age insurance for urban and rural residents in China.

As Xinhua reported, in accordance with the agreement, employees of Chinese companies in Kyrgyzstan will be exempt from contributions to basic pension insurance, as well as employees of Kyrgyz companies in China.

Gulnura Dzhumataeva, citing the Tax Service, said that 2,112 citizens of the PRC paid 322,800 million soms as insurance premiums in 2024.