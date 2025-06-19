Scammers come up with new scheme: National Bank calls for vigilance

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has detected a new fraudulent scheme circulating on Instagram. Scammers are promising citizens assistance in obtaining a state preferential loan on favorable terms. The bank urges the public to remain vigilant.

It is reported that the fraudsters present fake documents with the National Bank’s logo and screenshots of allegedly positive reviews on Telegram. They deceive people by convincing them to transfer money.

«The National Bank emphasizes that it does not issue loans to individuals, does not open personal accounts, does not call citizens, and does not send official documents via messaging apps. All residents of Kyrgyzstan are strongly advised to verify any information through official channels only and never transfer money to strangers,» the bank’s statement reads.

If you realize you have fallen victim to fraud, immediately block your bank card and contact law enforcement authorities.

Earlier, criminals used a fake letter supposedly from the National Bank to offer assistance in withdrawing funds from a crypto wallet.

According to the National Bank, every eighth complaint in 2024 was related to fraud. In total, more than 1,126 reports were received, with 143 involving financial scams.