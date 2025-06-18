Kyrgyzstan’s team wins Grand Prix at Art Football 2025 Festival

The national team of Kyrgyzstan won the Grand Prix at the Art Football 2025 Festival. The Russian House in Bishkek reported.

According to it, the 10anniversary International Football and Music Festival Art Football 2025 has ended in Moscow. This event brought together artists, actors and show business stars from 16 countries. The participants competed not only in athletic skills, but also in creativity, demonstrating concert programs to the jury.

This is the third festival for the team from Kyrgyzstan. This year, the team won the main music prize — the Grand Prix for the best concert program. In addition, the jury unanimously awarded the gold medal in the nomination «Best Singer» to the entire team.

The country was represented on the football field by Abil Baigaziev, who was announced the best striker of the tournament.

Singers Adil Chekilov, Igor Vorontsov, Alexander Volkodav, Oscar Sultanaliev, Tynai Alybaev, Petr Spitsyn, Zhanybek Onolbaev, Daniyar Dolotbakov, Murat Derbishaliev, Temirlan Magzimov, Marlen Alibekov; pianist Nursultan Seisembaev; actors Maksatbek uulu Arsen, Abil Baigaziev, Askar Kachkynbaev, Abdusalam uulu Amantur; TV presenter Almaz Raimzhanov, director Bakirdin Borukeev, conductor Beksultan Mamatkulov, as well as ex-football players Aibek Bokoev and Vladislav Volkov represented Kyrgyzstan at the Art Football 2025.