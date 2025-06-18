Police conduct raids against illegal fuel sales

From June 10 to June 15, officers from the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region conducted raids targeting individuals illegally selling goods along roadsides. The press service of the Patrol Police Department under the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The purpose of the raids was to bring order to roadside areas and take action against individuals selling fuel along the roads. Citizens were fined a total of 141,000 soms. In cooperation with the Tax Service, 1.3 tons of fuel were confiscated.

The Internal Affairs Department urges citizens not to engage in illegal trade, not to sell fuel along roadsides, and not to transport cargo without proper authorization, as such actions violate safety regulations.