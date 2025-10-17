Cabinet discusses stability of fuel supplies to domestic market of Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting dedicated to ensuring a stable supply of petroleum products to the country’s domestic market. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

During the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that the Cabinet of Ministers is closely monitoring the issue of uninterrupted fuel supplies to the population and the economy. He noted that ensuring the country’s energy and fuel security is a priority, especially in the lead-up to the autumn-winter period.

At the meeting, information was presented on the current state of the fuel and lubricants market, supply volumes, logistics, and price dynamics. It was noted that supplies are proceeding as planned, and their volume meets the country’s domestic needs.

Following the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed the relevant ministries and agencies to strengthen oversight of petroleum product pricing, prevent unjustified increases in fuel prices, and ensure the maintenance of sufficient strategic reserves. In addition, instructions were given to intensify cooperation with suppliers and partners to prevent supply disruptions and maintain domestic market stability in the coming months.