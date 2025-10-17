21:53
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.09
English

Cabinet discusses stability of fuel supplies to domestic market of Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting dedicated to ensuring a stable supply of petroleum products to the country’s domestic market. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

During the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that the Cabinet of Ministers is closely monitoring the issue of uninterrupted fuel supplies to the population and the economy. He noted that ensuring the country’s energy and fuel security is a priority, especially in the lead-up to the autumn-winter period.

At the meeting, information was presented on the current state of the fuel and lubricants market, supply volumes, logistics, and price dynamics. It was noted that supplies are proceeding as planned, and their volume meets the country’s domestic needs.

Following the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed the relevant ministries and agencies to strengthen oversight of petroleum product pricing, prevent unjustified increases in fuel prices, and ensure the maintenance of sufficient strategic reserves. In addition, instructions were given to intensify cooperation with suppliers and partners to prevent supply disruptions and maintain domestic market stability in the coming months.
link: https://24.kg/english/347609/
views: 139
Print
Related
Police conduct raids against illegal fuel sales
Kyrgyzstan establishes state-owned fuel supply company
KazMunayGas — Aero enters aviation market of Kyrgyzstan
Fuel labeling to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan - resolution of Cabinet
Local authorities instructed to provide population with coal
Government of Kazakhstan lowers fuel prices
Discouraging forecast: Prices in Kyrgyzstan to only grow in 2020
Parliament deputies outraged by high markups on gasoline and diesel
Fuel falls in price in Kyrgyzstan
Border guards detain Kyrgyzstanis trying to smuggle fuel and lubricants
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka
17 October, Friday
20:57
Attempt to smuggle meat and livestock to Tajikistan foiled in Batken region Attempt to smuggle meat and livestock to Tajikistan foi...
20:50
Cabinet Chairman presents awards for contribution to electoral reform
20:35
Cabinet discusses stability of fuel supplies to domestic market of Kyrgyzstan
20:28
Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides
16:53
Kamchybek Tashiev attends meeting of Council of Heads of CIS Security Services