Sadyr Japarov names six key areas of partnership with China

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, as part of his working visit to Kazakhstan, spoke at a meeting of the 2nd Central Asia — China summit in Astana. The presidential press service reported.

The summit is aimed at exchanging views on the entire range of issues of interaction between the countries of Central Asia and China. The event was attended by Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan — Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistan — Emomali Rahmon and Turkmenistan — Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov noted that Central Asia and China are linked by historical, trade and cultural ties that date back centuries. He emphasized that thanks to joint efforts, tremendous progress has been made in strengthening friendship and good neighborliness, establishing and developing strategic partnerships.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that over the past two years, this format has been filled with practical content, new initiatives and areas.

«We consider today’s format of our meeting, first of all, as another opportunity to give a new impetus to strengthening our ties in all areas of mutual interest,» the head of state emphasized.

The President outlined six key areas for further deepening the strategic partnership with China: transport and transit connectivity, energy, finance and e-commerce, education and science, tourism, and security.

In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov quoted the words of the great writer Chingiz Aitmatov: «Peace begins with how you live with your neighbor. And if there is respect in your heart, borders disappear. There is no other person’s grief, no other person’s misfortune. We live side by side not by chance, but out of historical and spiritual necessity.»
