GoBus launches new routes to Talas and Osh

GoBus has expanded the list of tourist destinations — now passengers can travel to the cities of Talas and Osh. The Tourism Support and Development Fund of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Bishkek — Talas — Bishkek

Large-capacity buses (up to 50 people) depart for Talas daily. Buses depart from Bishkek at 8 a.m. from the parking lot near Pishpek restaurant (17/1, Togolok Moldo Street).

Return trips from Talas depart at 10.30 p.m. from the Drama Theater building (351/1, Ch. Aitmatov Street). The route runs through Chaldovar checkpoint and Moldo-Asan, Kyzyl-Adyr and Bakai-Ata villages. The journey takes about eight hours.

Bishkek — Osh — Bishkek

Trips to Osh are also daily. Passengers are served by comfortable minibuses, making stops in Bazar-Korgon, Jalal-Abad and Uzgen. Departure from Bishkek is at 6.30 a.m. from the parking lot near Pishpek restaurant (17/1, Togolok Moldo Street).

Buses also depart from Osh at 6.30 a.m. from 10/1, Alimzhanov Street (Asia district). Travel time is about 12 hours.

The Tourism Support and Development Fund reminds that tickets are available in the official GoBus mobile application. The fare is 500 soms to Talas and 1,200 soms to Osh.
