14:45
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

"Cooling off period" reduced fraud with loans — National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

With the start of the so-called «cooling off period», the number of fraud cases with online loans has decreased by 30 percent. Melis Turgunbaev, Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance of the Parliament.

According to him, 140 cases of online fraud were recorded last year. Over 60 percent of them were related to loans being taken out in citizens’ names without their knowledge.

After the introduction of the «cooling-off period,» the number of fraud cases significantly decreased.

The head of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that the bank is taking all possible measures to prevent fraud and minimize losses for citizens.

He emphasized that the National Bank supports the draft law on self-imposed credit bans currently under discussion in the Zhogorku Kenesh. This is another step toward strengthening the financial security of citizens, Melis Turgunbaev noted.

Earlier, MPs proposed adding a provision to the legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily restrict the ability to take out loans in their name.

It was also reported that the National Bank was considering the introduction of a self-ban mechanism for getting loans.

The «cooling-off period» is the timeframe during which the bank does not transfer the funds to the borrower, giving the client a chance to cancel the loan and terminate the agreement — for example, if it turns out that the loan was fraudulently provided in their name.
link: https://24.kg/english/333006/
views: 99
Print
Related
Suspect in Internet fraud of 500,000 soms detained in Chui region
Suspect in large-scale real estate fraud in Chui region detained
Suspect of large-scale fraud detained in Bishkek
National Bank upgrades Kyrgyzstan's economic growth forecast for 2025
Investigator in Naryn caught committing violations during criminal case probe
Beware of scammers! National Bank urges not to follow dubious links
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan denies involvement in USDKG digital asset project
Lawyer suspected of fraud and document forgery detained in Osh city
National Bank and People's Bank of China discuss extension of cooperation
Preferential loan program for gas supply in Bishkek and Chui region resumed
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
17 June, Tuesday
14:38
New bus routes to be launched in Kara-Balta city New bus routes to be launched in Kara-Balta city
14:31
Suspect in Internet fraud of 500,000 soms detained in Chui region
14:22
Cabinet of Ministers increases number of employees of Foreign Affairs Ministry
14:15
"Cooling off period" reduced fraud with loans — National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
14:02
Health Ministry to get additional 26 million soms for kidney transplants