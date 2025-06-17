Number of bus trips on Tyumen — Bishkek — Tyumen route increased

The number of bus trips on Tyumen — Bishkek — Tyumen route, which was launched on May 27, has been increased. The Main Department of Construction of Tyumen Oblast reported.

Starting from July 1, intercity bus services to Bishkek will be operated twice a week.

«Buses on the international route No. 1708 ‘Tyumen Bus Station — Bishkek Bus Station’ will run every Tuesday and Friday, with departure from the Tyumen bus station at 8.10 p.m.,» the department reported. Previously, the buses ran once a week.

The travel time is 38.5 hours. Passengers will have to cover a distance of 2,139 kilometers.