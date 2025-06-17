11:40
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Number of bus trips on Tyumen — Bishkek — Tyumen route increased

The number of bus trips on Tyumen — Bishkek — Tyumen route, which was launched on May 27, has been increased. The Main Department of Construction of Tyumen Oblast reported.

Starting from July 1, intercity bus services to Bishkek will be operated twice a week.

«Buses on the international route No. 1708 ‘Tyumen Bus Station — Bishkek Bus Station’ will run every Tuesday and Friday, with departure from the Tyumen bus station at 8.10 p.m.,» the department reported. Previously, the buses ran once a week.

The travel time is 38.5 hours. Passengers will have to cover a distance of 2,139 kilometers.
link: https://24.kg/english/332972/
views: 56
Print
Related
“Made in Russia” business mission takes place in Bishkek
Russia and Kyrgyzstan: Sustainable partnership in figures — achievements of 2024
Kyrgyzstan and Roscosmos to join forces in developing satellite technologies
Number of Russian tourists arriving in Kyrgyzstan decreases in 2025
18 electric buses arrive in Bishkek
Russian delegation visits Naryn region
Exports from Mari El to Kyrgyzstan grow by almost a third
Native of Kyrgyzstan stripped of Russian citizenship for threat to security
Udmurtia proposes joint production initiatives with Kyrgyzstan
Russian Defense Minister announces increased threats in Central Asia
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
17 June, Tuesday
11:31
Number of bus trips on Tyumen — Bishkek — Tyumen route increased Number of bus trips on Tyumen — Bishkek — Tyumen route...
11:23
Kyrgyzstanis convicted for throwing stones at car in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
10:59
Beach owners and tenants to be required to conduct thorough cleanups
10:53
11 fast food outlets closed in Bishkek due to violations
10:50
Kyrgyzstani stages play based on Chingiz Aitmatov's novel in Belgium
16 June, Monday
18:24
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family