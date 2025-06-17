Sadyr Japarov to participate in 2nd Central Asia — China summit

On June 17, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will make a working visit to Astana at the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take part in the 2nd Central Asia — China summit. Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the presidential administration, reported.

The summit is planned to be attended by the heads of Central Asian states, as well as the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China.

The summit is aimed at exchanging views on the entire range of issues of interaction between the Central Asian countries and China.

As part of the working visit, Sadyr Japarov will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.