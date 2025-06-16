Kyrgyzstan tightens phytosanitary control over imported watermelons and melons

To protect public health and prevent the import of products containing excessive levels of chemical substances, Kyrgyzstan has strengthened phytosanitary control at its state borders over the import of melons and gourds, particularly watermelons and melons. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry reported.

The measure is due to the seasonal influx of such products from neighboring countries and the increased risk of agrochemical levels exceeding permissible limits.

Considering that 70-90 percent of the daily amount of nitrates enters the human body with vegetables, the authorized body pays special attention to those types of vegetables that give the greatest nitrate load (potatoes, melons).

The ministry reminded that import of products of plant origin without observing phytosanitary requirements may result in delays, return or destruction of goods.