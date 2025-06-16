15:44
Seismic isolators plant to be built in Kyrgyzstan using Chinese investment

A plant for the production of seismic isolators will be built in Kyrgyzstan using Chinese investment. The press service of the Ministry of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, an investment agreement was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Chinese companies Xinjiang Tianyu Engineering Testing and Nanjing Dade Technology Co., Ltd.

The project is aimed at developing engineering infrastructure and introducing seismic protection technologies.

According to the Minister of Construction Nurdan Oruntayev, a plant for the production of seismic isolators will be built.

The project will operate under a 51/49 ownership model, with 51 percent held by the Kyrgyz government and 49 percent by the investors. Additionally, three mobile and three stationary laboratories will be opened to study the Earth’s crust.

A total of $11.5 million in investment has been attracted for the project. The agreement is valid for seven years, after which the facilities will become state property.
