14:09
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Escalation in the Middle East: Turkmenistan provides transit for Kyrgyzstanis

Turkmenistan provides humanitarian aid to foreigners arriving from Iran in connection with the current situation in the Middle East. The country’s Foreign Ministry reported.

It is noted that «Turkmenistan is taking immediate measures to offer its territory for the exit of foreign diplomats and members of their families, as well as other citizens currently staying in Iran.»

As of June 16, about 120 people from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Romania and other countries crossed the state border of Turkmenistan through checkpoints.

The arrivals have been provided with transportation, food, accommodation, and essential supplies.

As part of the humanitarian mission, the relevant government agencies of Turkmenistan are closely cooperating with diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations, the statement says.

The situation in the conflict zone between Israel and Iran remains highly tense. The sides do not stop firing missiles. There are casualties and fatalities on both sides.
link: https://24.kg/english/332823/
views: 169
Print
Related
Escalation in the Middle East: SCO member states issue statement
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss situation in the Middle East
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov shown national equestrian games in Issyk Kul region
Talks underway to establish Kyrgyz-Turkmen Development Fund
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visit Rukh-Ordo center
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkmenistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan play draw at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov talk over the phone
Import of tomatoes from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan significantly increased
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
16 June, Monday
14:05
Seismic isolators plant to be built in Kyrgyzstan using Chinese investment Seismic isolators plant to be built in Kyrgyzstan using...
12:53
Suspect in large-scale real estate fraud in Chui region detained
12:46
Escalation in the Middle East: Turkmenistan provides transit for Kyrgyzstanis
12:32
Rosatom to build first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan
12:11
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list