Escalation in the Middle East: Turkmenistan provides transit for Kyrgyzstanis

Turkmenistan provides humanitarian aid to foreigners arriving from Iran in connection with the current situation in the Middle East. The country’s Foreign Ministry reported.

It is noted that «Turkmenistan is taking immediate measures to offer its territory for the exit of foreign diplomats and members of their families, as well as other citizens currently staying in Iran.»

As of June 16, about 120 people from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Romania and other countries crossed the state border of Turkmenistan through checkpoints.

The arrivals have been provided with transportation, food, accommodation, and essential supplies.

As part of the humanitarian mission, the relevant government agencies of Turkmenistan are closely cooperating with diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations, the statement says.

The situation in the conflict zone between Israel and Iran remains highly tense. The sides do not stop firing missiles. There are casualties and fatalities on both sides.