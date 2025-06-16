12:35
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Escalation in the Middle East: SCO member states issue statement

The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) express serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and strongly condemn the military strikes carried out by Israel on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran on June 13, 2025. The statement was published on the website of the organization.

«Such aggressive actions against civilian targets, including energy and transport infrastructure, which have resulted in civilian casualties, are a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. They constitute an infringement on Iran’s sovereignty, cause damage to regional and international security, and pose serious risks to global peace and stability,» the statement reads.

It is stressed that the SCO member states «firmly advocate for the resolution of the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program exclusively through peaceful, political, and diplomatic means».

The SCO member states, strictly adhering to the principles and norms of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter, consider any unlawful actions directed against SCO member states unacceptable and reaffirm their unwavering commitment to strengthening international peace and security.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization includes Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, India, Pakistan and Iran.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched strikes on Iran, with explosions reported in Tehran. By 6 a.m. Bishkek time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the completion of the first phase of strikes on military targets in Iran.

The Israeli army cited the fact that Iran had enough enriched uranium to make several bombs within days as the reason for Nation of Lions operation. The strikes on Tehran were called a necessary measure against an «imminent threat.»

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation would continue «for as many days as necessary.»
link: https://24.kg/english/332812/
views: 128
Print
Related
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss situation in the Middle East
SCO may expand membership – discussions underway
Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to its participation in SCO
SCNS Chairman meets with Director of SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure
Register of persons wanted for terrorism created in SCO
SCO countries study visa liberalization opportunities
SCO exchanges to create single platform for cooperation
Meeting of SCO Heads of Government: Number of documents signed
Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov to visit Pakistan
Daniyar Amangeldiev proposes to create financial institution of SCO
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
16 June, Monday
12:32
Rosatom to build first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan Rosatom to build first nuclear power plant in Kazakhst...
12:11
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
11:52
Escalation in the Middle East: SCO member states issue statement
11:31
Two pumping stations under construction in Aravan district of Osh region
11:25
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss situation in the Middle East