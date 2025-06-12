Russia and Kyrgyzstan: Sustainable partnership in figures — achievements of 2024

On the occasion of Russia Day, a solemn reception was held in Bishkek, organized by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic, during which the key results of bilateral cooperation were summed up.

Economy and trade

In 2024, trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan increased by 14.7 percent, reaching $3.5 billion.

Over 98 percent of all mutual trade transactions were carried out in national currencies, which strengthens financial stability and reduces dependence on external factors.

Russian investments in Kyrgyzstan’s economy increased by more than 23 percent, amounting to almost $200 million.

As the Russian Embassy emphasized, ​​membership of both countries in the Eurasian Economic Union ensures the progressive development of cooperation — a common trade, energy, transport, logistics and digital space is being formed.

Education and humanitarian sphere

In the 2024/2025 academic year, 141 Russian teachers and 57 senior students work in schools in Kyrgyzstan as part of the Russian Teacher Abroad program.

A large-scale project is being implemented to build nine Russian-language schools in the regions of the Kyrgyz Republic, designed for more than 11,000 students.

More than 9,000 Kyrgyzstanis study at universities in Russia, while the annual quota for free education is 700 places.

Strategic partnership

As the Russian Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Vakulov noted, Russia and Kyrgyzstan remain allies and strategic partners, developing close cooperation not only in the economy and humanitarian sphere, but also on international platforms: the EAEU, CSTO, CIS and SCO.

«Russia knows how to be friends, is always ready to help and highly values the willingness of its friends to provide reciprocal support,» the Embassy of the Russian Federation stated.