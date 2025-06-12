10:15
Weapons cache found in Samarkandek village

A cache of ammunition and firearms was discovered in Samarkandek village, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the cache was found in an abandoned coal mine.

«The following ammunition was found: live ammunition of 5.45; 7.62-39; 7.62-52 and 7.62-54 mm calibers, about 20,000 pieces, as well as 3 units of RPG-18 Mukha grenade launcher. It is possible that the ammunition and firearms could be used in the future for criminal purposes by criminal and other destructive individuals, possibly interested in escalating the socio-political situation in the border areas of Batken region,» the statement says.

The SCNS is conducting investigative and operational measures to bring to criminal responsibility those involved.
