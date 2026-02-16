Weapons, ammunition, 1.7 kg of cannabis seized during searches in Tyup

Searches were conducted in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region at the homes of local residents as part of a criminal case opened under Article 267 of the Kyrgyz Criminal Code. The district police department reported.

In the village of Ken-Suu, the police found parts of a Gek firearm, a sawed-off Izh-28 hunting rifle, ammunition of various calibers, and a substance with the characteristic odor of wild hemp weighing approximately 1.7 kilograms.

In the village of Tyup, during a search of the home of a 43-year-old man, the police seized 15 spent cartridges, a 50-meter net, and six synthetic nets with a total length of approximately 600 meters. In the village of Ak-Bulak, five synthetic nets, each 500 meters long, were found in the possession of a 39-year-old local resident.

In the village of Mikhaylovka, a dried, crushed substance with the characteristic odor of wild hemp, packaged in a plastic bag, was found in the home of a 38-year-old man.

All seized items have been sent for examination. The investigation is ongoing.