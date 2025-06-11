National Bank of Kyrgyzstan denies involvement in USDKG digital asset project

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic issued an official statement in response to information that has appeared in a number of media and online resources about the allegedly planned launch in the third quarter of 2025 of a digital asset called USDKG, backed by gold reserves purchased from the bank for $300 million.

As the statement says, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has not sold and does not sell gold for any projects on issue of digital assets, including USDKG.

The press release clarifies that the activities of the National Bank in the field of managing international reserves, including operations with gold, are strictly regulated by the approved investment policy and are carried out exclusively through a limited circle of reliable counterparties with an international credit rating of at least level A from leading rating agencies. All such operations undergo strict internal risk assessment and compliance procedures.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic also reminded that it is an independent body acting in accordance with the Constitution and the constitutional Law «On the National Bank». All decisions on the management of international reserves are made independently and without influence from other government agencies, which serves as a guarantee of the country’s financial stability.

In addition, the statement says that the bank does not participate in projects related to the issuance of digital currencies or stablecoins, and has not authorized the use of its name or assets in marketing materials or legal documents.

In conclusion, the National Bank called on media representatives and all interested parties to carefully check information coming from unofficial sources and refrain from disseminating inaccurate data that could mislead the public and financial market participants.