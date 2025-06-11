13:06
Kazakhstan to host 2nd Central Asia — China summit

The heads of all Central Asian countries will gather in the capital of Kazakhstan on June 17 for the 2nd Central Asia — China summit. Kazakh media reported with reference to Akorda.

The head of the PRC Xi Jinping will reportedly visit the republic on June 16-17 at the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The leaders will discuss the partnership between the two countries.

And the summit itself will take place on June 17.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will take part in the summit. The administration of the head of state confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.
