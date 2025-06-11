11:36
Irkeshtam border checkpoint planned to be modernized by October 1, 2025

Irkeshtam border checkpoint is planned to be modernized by October 1, 2025. The Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Minister Nurdan Oruntaev and Talant Zhamanakov, Director General of Customs Infrastructure state enterprise, inspected preparations for reconstruction and construction work at Irkeshtam checkpoint.

The main contractor for the project is Kyrgyzkurulush state enterprise. The contract is valued at over 229,813 million soms.

The goal of the project is to significantly increase the vehicle throughput capacity of Irkeshtam checkpoint and to create more convenient conditions for crossing the border.

«It is planned that by October 1 of this year, the checkpoint will be fully modernized and the infrastructure will be brought in line with established standards,» the statement says.
