Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan planned to be increased to 60 percent

More than 257,000 children are educated in full-day kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Education Nadira Dzhusupbekova told today at a press conference.

According to her, the total number of kindergartens has increased by 85 in a year and reached 1,997.

Taking into account preschool preparation, the total coverage with preschool education made up 44.3 percent. The goal is to increase this figure to 60 percent in the coming years.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova noted that a new standard for preschool education has been adopted, as well as a number of documents simplifying the work of kindergartens and making them more accessible to parents. At least 560 short-term kindergartens have been opened.

A voucher system has been introduced — a new model for financing preschool education.

State banks have begun providing preferential loans from 10 to 70 million soms for the construction and reconstruction of kindergartens.
