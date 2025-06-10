17:05
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek

Pre-match press conferences of the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and United Arab Emirates were held in Bishkek. The teams will play today as part of the third qualifying round for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Dolon Omurzakov stadium in Bishkek.

At the press conference, the head coach of the UAE national team, Cosmin Olaroiu, told 24.kg news agency that the team is ready for the upcoming game and is confident in its abilities. «This match is important not only for the result, but also for the confidence and growth of the team. We want the victory to be deserved and fair,» he noted.

Particular attention is paid to discipline: after previous warnings, the team intends to avoid violations and play cleanly.

«The climate in Bishkek did not affect the preparation. We are well prepared,» the coach added.

Representatives of the national team of Kyrgyzstan also expressed determination and confidence in their abilities. The team is counting on the support of home fans and is ready to fight for a positive result.

Victory in the upcoming match will provide the national team of Kyrgyzstan with important points in the qualifying group, improve their position in the tournament table and increase chances of reaching the next round. In case of defeat, the Kyrgyz Republic risks losing important points, which may complicate the task of reaching the next stage of the tournament.

The match will take place today at 8 p.m. local time at the Dolon Omurzakov stadium.
