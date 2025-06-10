12:26
Cabinet establishes new state waste management company — Eco Operator

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution to establish a state enterprise Eco Operator under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision.

The corresponding document was signed on June 9, 2025.

According to the resolution, the new entity will be responsible for organizing a sustainable waste management system, including the efficient use of recycling fees.

The head of Eco Operator will be appointed and dismissed by the Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision. The ministry itself will serve as the founder of the enterprise and will be responsible for organizing its operations, forming a supervisory board, and establishing procedures for oversight.

The resolution will take effect in seven days.
