Two men attack citizen of Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg

Two men who attacked a citizen of Kyrgyzstan have been detained in St. Petersburg (Russia). The local media reported.

The 47-year-old victim contacted the Primorsky district police station and reported an attack by two men on Novosibirskaya Street.

According to the man, one of the attackers sprayed pepper spray in his face, the other hit him and stole his mobile phone, using the bank app to transfer 28,000 rubles from the victim’s card to his own.

The attackers were detained almost immediately. Fifteen minutes later, they were found on Lanskoye highway and taken to the police. They are a previously convicted 29-year-old native of St. Petersburg and his peer, who came from Irkutsk. The issue of bringing charges against them and choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided.