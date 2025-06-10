10:51
Education Ministry to get $25.25 million for inclusive education development

Kyrgyzstan will receive $25.25 million for the development of inclusive education in the country. The Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration approved the ratification of the agreement in the first reading.

According to Deputy Minister of Education Mukhtarbek Baimurzaev, the bill is aimed at improving the infrastructure of educational institutions, training and retraining teachers, providing them with personal laptops, as well as updating educational and methodological complexes.

It is noted that the Kyrgyz Republic will receive a grant from the Global Partnership for Education in the amount of $15 million, a grant from the Islamic Development Bank in the amount of $250,000 and a loan from the Islamic Development Bank / Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development in the amount of $10 million.

The interest rate of the loan is 1.5 percent, the financing period is 25 years, of which 7 years are a grace period. The project consists of six components.

The first component includes:

  • Improving access to inclusive quality education infrastructure ($9,620 million);
  • Reconstruction and construction of seven boarding schools ($5,030 million);
  • Restoration and construction of two educational institutions ($2,700 million);
  • Restoration of short-term pre-school educational centers ($920,000);
  • Equipping media studios ($150,000);
  • Equipping schools for the implementation of the model of demonstration classes ($100,000).

The second component consists of improving the quality of inclusive teaching and learning in pre-school and general secondary school education ($12,661,553).

The third component includes strengthening the capacity of the system for the implementation of inclusive education ($957,495) and provides for a review of the policies, processes and tools of the Ministry of Education on inclusive education. Overhead costs (5 percent) — $380,952.

$940,000 is allocated for support and implementation of the fourth component:

  • Detailed design and supervision ($400,000);
  • Project implementation department ($500,000);
  • Project launch workshops ($40,000).

In the fifth component, $50,000 is allocated for financial audit services. In the sixth component, $640,000 is allocated for unforeseen circumstances.
