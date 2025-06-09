18:00
Kyrgyzstan to elect Parliament under revised system — President signs law

Kyrgyzstan has officially abandoned the party system, and the deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) will now be elected according to a new scheme. President Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the constitutional Law «On the elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic».

The system for electing deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh is completely changing. For their elections, 30 multi-mandate territorial electoral districts will be formed in the republic, in each of which three deputies will be elected, one of whom will be a woman.

To reduce spending, by-elections will not be held if a deputy’s seat becomes vacant. Instead, the candidate with the next highest number of votes in that district will take the seat.

The law also provides that remote, electronic voting may be used during the elections. The decision to conduct remote, electronic voting is made when the elections are scheduled.

The right to nominate candidates for deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh in multi-mandate territorial electoral districts belongs to political parties and citizens through self-nomination.
