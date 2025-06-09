16:25
Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov appointed Deputy Director of Republican Sports College

Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov has been appointed Deputy Director of the Republican Sports College named after Sheraly Sydykov. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the educational institution.

Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov is the first native of Kyrgyzstan to win the Asian Championship in freestyle wrestling.

The college was founded in 1971 on the basis of an orphanage as the Republican General Education Sports Boarding School with a sports specialty named after Nadezhda Krupskaya.

Successful athletes of Kyrgyzstan trained for the Olympics at the Republican Sports College: Kanat Begaliyev, Ruslan Tyumenbayev, Daniyar Kobonov, Arsen Eraliev, Akzhol Makhmudov, Ernazar Akmataliev, Aisuluu Tynybekova and Aiperi Medet kyzy.
