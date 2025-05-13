11:21
USD 87.45
EUR 97.39
RUB 1.06
English

New distribution point built in Ak-Ordo residential area to reduce energy load

A new power distribution point has been constructed in Ak-Ordo residential area of Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry noted that large-scale work to modernize Kyrgyzstan’s energy infrastructure are ongoing. Major projects are being implemented across the country, including the construction of new energy facilities in the regions, upgrades of outdated substation equipment, and the installation of distribution points in densely populated areas.

«Given the rapid population growth, construction of new residential buildings, and social infrastructure, the newly commissioned energy facility will help ensure stable electricity supply and reduce the load on existing equipment,» the Ministry of Energy reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/328813/
views: 92
Print
Related
Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects
Overhead power lines in Bishkek planned to be replaced with underground cables
Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan increases size of its stake in NENK
Control over rational use of energy resources to be tightened: Law signed
Investments in fixed capital in energy sector of Kyrgyzstan are growing — EEC
Kyrgyzstan interested in project on laying cable line across Caspian Sea
Rosatom expands cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in power industry and medicine
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan sign protocol in energy sector
Akylbek Japarov: Kyrgyzstan's energy sector is “experiencing period of revival"
Energy sector of Kyrgyzstan discussed at forum in Vienna
Popular
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading
Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport
Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work
13 May, Tuesday
11:11
Exhibition of two artists “Tandem” to be opened in Bishkek Exhibition of two artists “Tandem” to be opened in Bis...
10:58
New distribution point built in Ak-Ordo residential area to reduce energy load
10:53
President visits Friendship of Regions of Kyrgyzstan, Russia Park in Jalal-Abad
10:47
New Pope speaks out in defense of freedom of speech and press
10:37
Sadyr Japarov inspects new residential complexes, treatment facilities in Suzak