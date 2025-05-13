New distribution point built in Ak-Ordo residential area to reduce energy load

A new power distribution point has been constructed in Ak-Ordo residential area of Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry noted that large-scale work to modernize Kyrgyzstan’s energy infrastructure are ongoing. Major projects are being implemented across the country, including the construction of new energy facilities in the regions, upgrades of outdated substation equipment, and the installation of distribution points in densely populated areas.

«Given the rapid population growth, construction of new residential buildings, and social infrastructure, the newly commissioned energy facility will help ensure stable electricity supply and reduce the load on existing equipment,» the Ministry of Energy reported.