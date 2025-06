According to the order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, the following personnel appointments have been made in the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies:

— Nursultan Kubanov has been appointed First Deputy Minister;

— Aziz Pirmatov has been appointed Deputy Minister;

— Omor uulu Aibek — Deputy Minister.

The ministry continues to implement priority tasks in the field of digitalization and the provision of high-quality public services. The new appointments are aimed at strengthening the management team and improving the efficiency of the ministry.

Sergei Slesarev, Zamirbek Kozhomuratov, and Rakhat Zhusumambetova previously served as deputy ministers.