14:54
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Bubusara Beishenalieva University granted national status

The government approved a resolution on assigning the status of national to the Byubyusara Beishenalieva Kyrgyz University of Culture and Arts.

The resolution was amended to include the university in the list of state institutions with honorary status, which provides for additional payments to employees in the form of salary supplements. The changes also concern the terms of remuneration of teaching staff, where the official name of the university has been updated.

The costs of implementing the resolution will be financed from the budget of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy.

The document will come into force on June 16, 2025.

The Byubyusara Beishenalieva University of Culture and Arts is the leading university in Kyrgyzstan in the field of culture and art. It was founded in 1958 and is located in Bishkek. The university trains specialists in theater, music, choreography, fine arts and cultural studies.
link: https://24.kg/english/331984/
views: 137
Print
Related
Cabinet approves regulation on obtaining general education outside of schools
Cabinet approves new regulation on student meals in colleges, vocational schools
More than 127,000 children enrolled in schools of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz civil servants to get education at Japanese universities
Some final exams for school graduates in Kyrgyzstan to be rescheduled
Kyrgyzstan adopts Lithuania's experience in education reform
Updated state educational standards presented in Kyrgyzstan
Additional registration for Nationwide Testing to be held in Kyrgyzstan
125 grant places allocated to Kyrgyzstanis to study in XUAR
Kyrgyzstan's PISA results to be announced in 2026
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
IMF predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate to decline to 6.8 percent IMF predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate to decline to 6.8 percent
Earthquake of up to magnitude 4 recorded in Naryn region Earthquake of up to magnitude 4 recorded in Naryn region
Sadyr Japarov leads Google searches in Kyrgyzstan, except for June 2024 Sadyr Japarov leads Google searches in Kyrgyzstan, except for June 2024
9 June, Monday
14:31
Cabinet tightens rules for energy certification of buildings and boilers Cabinet tightens rules for energy certification of bui...
14:26
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquits NazarNews Editor-in-Chief
14:18
Ex-head of Unaa Rustam Dzhokoev released under house arrest
14:12
New Deputy Ministers of Digital Development appointed in Kyrgyzstan
14:08
128,000 people work in light industry in Kyrgyzstan