Bubusara Beishenalieva University granted national status

The government approved a resolution on assigning the status of national to the Byubyusara Beishenalieva Kyrgyz University of Culture and Arts.

The resolution was amended to include the university in the list of state institutions with honorary status, which provides for additional payments to employees in the form of salary supplements. The changes also concern the terms of remuneration of teaching staff, where the official name of the university has been updated.

The costs of implementing the resolution will be financed from the budget of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy.

The document will come into force on June 16, 2025.