New Rector of Presidential Academy of Public Administration appointed

Aigul Kalchakeeva has been appointed Rector of the Presidential Academy of Public Administration. This order, as the press service of the head of state reported, was signed by Sadyr Japarov.

Before that, he issued a decree dismissing Almazbek Akmataliev from this position in accordance with the submitted letter of resignation. Akmataliev had held the position of Rector of the Presidential Academy of Public Administration since 2018.

Aigul Kalchakeeva is a candidate of economic sciences and an Excellent Worker in Education, worked at KRSU, Bishkek Finance and Economics Academy, and the International University of Central Asia. In recent years, she was Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at the Korean Institute in Central Asia.