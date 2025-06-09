13:20
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

New Rector of Presidential Academy of Public Administration appointed

Aigul Kalchakeeva has been appointed Rector of the Presidential Academy of Public Administration. This order, as the press service of the head of state reported, was signed by Sadyr Japarov.

Before that, he issued a decree dismissing Almazbek Akmataliev from this position in accordance with the submitted letter of resignation. Akmataliev had held the position of Rector of the Presidential Academy of Public Administration since 2018.

Aigul Kalchakeeva is a candidate of economic sciences and an Excellent Worker in Education, worked at KRSU, Bishkek Finance and Economics Academy, and the International University of Central Asia. In recent years, she was Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at the Korean Institute in Central Asia.
link: https://24.kg/english/331967/
views: 124
Print
Related
New head appointed at Bishkek City Employment Promotion Department
Samidin Atabaev appointed new kazy of Osh city
Ruslan Mukambetov appointed Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan
New Director appointed at State Development Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Mederbek Kydyrmaev appointed new Chief Architect of Bishkek
Marat Imankulov appointed State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament approves candidacies of new Ministers of Education and Science
Acting heads of new Ministries of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan appointed
New Director of Land and Water Supervision Service appointed
New Deputy Minister for Digital Development appointed at Health Ministry
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
IMF predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate to decline to 6.8 percent IMF predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate to decline to 6.8 percent
Earthquake of up to magnitude 4 recorded in Naryn region Earthquake of up to magnitude 4 recorded in Naryn region
Sadyr Japarov leads Google searches in Kyrgyzstan, except for June 2024 Sadyr Japarov leads Google searches in Kyrgyzstan, except for June 2024
9 June, Monday
12:53
Construction of Balykchy-Kochkor railway to cost 9,472 billion soms Construction of Balykchy-Kochkor railway to cost 9,472...
12:32
New Rector of Presidential Academy of Public Administration appointed
12:14
Part of Bishkek to have no water on June 10
12:05
MPs ride train to Balykchy and assess railcar quality
11:47
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan updates rules for managing state property