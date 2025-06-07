16:09
New head appointed at Bishkek City Employment Promotion Department

A new head has been appointed at the Bishkek City Employment Promotion Department under the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The Mayor of the capital, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, signed an order, appointing Talantbek Zhekshenov to the position based on the recommendation of the head of the relevant ministry.

According to the charter of the Bishkek City Employment Promotion Department, the head of the institution is appointed by the mayor.
