Construction of schools begins in Aksy district

At the initiative of the Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, construction of a number of schools has begun in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Parliament reported.

With the participation of the Speaker, ceremonies of laying the foundations of new educational institutions in several villages of Aksy district took place on June 6.

In Zhany-Zhol village, he laid a capsule in the foundation of an additional building of school No. 10 named after Zhorobek Mamytbekov. The issue of renovating the building, constructed in 1976 and which had fallen into disrepair, was taken under the control of Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu. As a result, more than 174 million soms were allocated from the republican budget.

The Speaker emphasized at a meeting with local residents that new buildings of 12 schools have been commissioned in Aksy district over the past four years. He informed that four more educational institutions are under construction, and capsules have been laid in the foundations of four more schools.

"I was aware of the dilapidated school in this village. I came earlier and got acquainted with its condition. And today we are laying the foundation of a two-story building designed for 175 students. In the near future, the construction of a new building of a medical institution serving 12 villages in Ak-Zhol aiyl aimak will also begin,"Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu said, adding that the road leading to Koi-Tash village will be paved, and a bridge will be renovated for 41 million soms.

In addition, the ceremony of laying a capsule in the foundation of the new building of school No. 62 named after Raimbek Temirov was also held in Malkaldy village.

The existing building of the secondary educational institution is outdated, there is no canteen or sports hall. As a result, an initiative has been put forward to build a modern two-story school with all the amenities for 150 students. It is planned to spend about 162 million soms from the republican budget on this.