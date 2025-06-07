Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan registers Muras Bank

The Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan registered Muras Bank. Another player may appear in the national banking sector.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the sole founder of the new closed joint-stock company Muras Bank is Russian citizen Sergey Entts. Previously, he was one of the founders and the main beneficiary, chairman of the board of directors of Derzhava bank, as well as a co-owner of the fintech company Derzhava-Platform LLC.

Olga Kucherova, head of the press service of Derzhava bank, told 24.kg news agency that Sergey Entts has not held these positions since 2023 and is no longer the owner of Derzhava-Platform company.

«Moreover, he has long since withdrawn from all Russian assets. In addition, he is a citizen of Cyprus,» Olga Kucherova informed.

The head of Muras Bank is the former head of Rosinbank and Bai Tushum branches, Azamat Omuraliev.

Muras Bank has been registered as a legal entity. Now it must submit an application to the National Bank and obtain the appropriate license.