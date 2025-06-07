Russia Day to be celebrated in Bishkek with festive concert

Russia Day will be celebrated in Bishkek with a festive concert. The Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported on its Telegram channel.

According to the diplomatic mission, a festive concert dedicated to Russia Day will be held on June 12 at the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev.

People’s Artists of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Ybykeev, Sultan Karimov, Honored Artists of the Kyrgyz Republic Tilek Naimanbaev, Kanykey Raimalieva, Galina Ketova, laureates of international competitions Miran Zhanarbaev, Rozaliya Amanbaeva, Anastasia Grib, Safina Samieva, ensembles «Souvenir», «Assa-Pati», «Druzhba», «Iveria», «Dustlyk», «Shattyk», «Taberik», «Ulybka», «Islamey» will perform for the audience.

The hosts of the concert are Anastasia and Dmitry Balbekin.

The concert is organized by the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, the Assembly of the Peoples of the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Association of the Karachays Ata-Dzhurt.