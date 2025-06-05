15:51
Hyundai driver killed in collision with truck in Osh region

A fatal road accident involving a truck occurred in Osh region, resulting in the death of the driver of a passenger car. The Traffic Safety Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

The crash took place on June 4 on Kara-Suu — Osh highway. According to preliminary data, the truck was making a turn off the highway, when a Hyundai Grandeur, moving at high speed, crashed into it from behind.

Traffic police and officers from the Department of Internal Affairs of Kara-Suu district visited the scene.

The driver of Hyundai died on the spot from injuries. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated — the necessary examinations have been ordered.
