Cabinet approves regulation on obtaining general education outside of schools

A new resolution has been adopted in Kyrgyzstan, approving the regulation on the procedure for receiving general education in the form of homeschooling. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

The document outlines the procedure for obtaining education by students in the form of homeschooling within the framework of successive educational programs of primary general, basic general and secondary general education.

«The regulation governs the activities of general education institutions under state and municipal ownership. It establishes procedures for the organization of activities by territorial education authorities, local state administrations, and local government bodies in cooperation with parents of children being educated in the homeschooling format. The document also defines their tasks, functions, powers, and the procedures for interaction among them,» the statement says.