11:08
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Cabinet approves regulation on obtaining general education outside of schools

A new resolution has been adopted in Kyrgyzstan, approving the regulation on the procedure for receiving general education in the form of homeschooling. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

The document outlines the procedure for obtaining education by students in the form of homeschooling within the framework of successive educational programs of primary general, basic general and secondary general education.

«The regulation governs the activities of general education institutions under state and municipal ownership. It establishes procedures for the organization of activities by territorial education authorities, local state administrations, and local government bodies in cooperation with parents of children being educated in the homeschooling format. The document also defines their tasks, functions, powers, and the procedures for interaction among them,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/331628/
views: 143
Print
Related
Cabinet approves new regulation on student meals in colleges, vocational schools
More than 127,000 children enrolled in schools of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz civil servants to get education at Japanese universities
Some final exams for school graduates in Kyrgyzstan to be rescheduled
Kyrgyzstan adopts Lithuania's experience in education reform
Updated state educational standards presented in Kyrgyzstan
Additional registration for Nationwide Testing to be held in Kyrgyzstan
125 grant places allocated to Kyrgyzstanis to study in XUAR
Kyrgyzstan's PISA results to be announced in 2026
Significant improvement in teaching quality noted in 240 schools in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament
New Development Strategy until 2030 developed in Kyrgyzstan New Development Strategy until 2030 developed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council
Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz
5 June, Thursday
10:21
Pumping station 2 put into operation in Osh after major repairs Pumping station 2 put into operation in Osh after major...
10:13
Playgrounds to be built for schools-winners of Your Eco Charge campaign
10:04
Kyrgyz hand-to-hand combat team wins medals at World Championship in Turkey
09:51
CMIF tasked with providing insured Kyrgyzstanis with subsidized medicines
09:39
Director of Republican Center for Medical and Social Expertise dismissed
4 June, Wednesday
18:19
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in Tajikistan
17:38
Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy
17:28
Pilot project for 24/7 customs clearance launched at Irkeshtam checkpoint