Pilot project for 24/7 customs clearance launched at Irkeshtam checkpoint

A pilot project for round-the-clock customs clearance has been launched at Irkeshtam border checkpoint, located between Kyrgyzstan and China. Customs services at the checkpoint are now provided 24/7 without breaks or days off, Xinhua news agency reports.

Photo Xinhua News Agency

This is the second checkpoint in the Xinjiang region to implement such a system, following the earlier introduction of 24/7 operations at Khorgos border checkpoint.

Local border control officials stated that the initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted trade and logistics channels between China and Central Asia.

Recently, there has been a steady increase in the number of people and vehicles crossing the border through Irkeshtam, reflecting a growing demand for cross-border transportation.

According to Jiang Zhidong, chairman of a local international trade company, the 24/7 customs regime will significantly enhance the efficiency of freight movement through Irkeshtam and reduce logistics costs.

According to data as of June 1, the number of people and vehicles that passed through the Irkeshtam checkpoint after inspection amounted to more than 105,800 people and more than 98,500 vehicles, respectively. This is 80 percent more than last year.