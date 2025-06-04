14:55
National football team of Kyrgyzstan to play against UAE

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan will play against the United Arab Emirates team on June 10. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy reported.

The national team will play an away match against North Korea on June 5 in Riyadh, followed by a home match against the UAE in Bishkek on June 10.

As part of a city tour, a World Cup trophy installation has been set up at various locations around the capital for football fans. Residents will have a chance to see it at Asia Mall or during the grand football festival on June 5 on Ala-Too Square.

The trophy was prepared by the Football Fans Union and serves as a symbol of pride and hope for every professional, player, and fan connected to the sport. While the national team has not yet qualified for the final stage of the World Cup, its recent achievements are bringing that goal closer.

The Ministry of Culture invites all residents and visitors of the capital to see the trophy and support the national team in the upcoming matches.
link: https://24.kg/english/331538/
views: 100
