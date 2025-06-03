Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan allocates land for waste-to-electricity plant

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution on the transfer of a plot of land for the implementation of an investment project on the construction of a waste disposal complex with subsequent electricity generation in Bishkek. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to the document, on March 29, 2024, an investment agreement was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Chinese company Junxin Huanbao KG Invest on the implementation of the project «Electricity production based on waste disposal in Bishkek».

For the construction of the plant, the investor is provided with a land plot with a total area of ​​12.32 hectares, located in Pervomaisky district, next to the city sanitary landfill. At least 10.24 hectares of them are in state ownership and transferred to the Bishkek City Hall for free perpetual use, other 2.08 hectares are in municipal ownership.

The land is transferred to the investor on the terms of temporary (for a period of 49 years) paid use without a tender, subject to the following conditions:

Annual rent to the city budget for the use of the municipal part of the land plot;

Upon expiration of the term — relevant payments in accordance with the law;

Construction of the plant in accordance with the terms of the investment agreement at the expense of own or attracted funds;

Timely payment of land tax.

In addition, the Bishkek City Hall was instructed to conclude a land lease agreement with the investor, issue all the necessary documents and provide assistance at all stages of the project.

In November 2023, the mayor of the city, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, and the general director of Junxin Dai Daoguo signed a framework agreement on cooperation on a waste-to-energy production facility.