15:34
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan allocates land for waste-to-electricity plant

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution on the transfer of a plot of land for the implementation of an investment project on the construction of a waste disposal complex with subsequent electricity generation in Bishkek. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to the document, on March 29, 2024, an investment agreement was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Chinese company Junxin Huanbao KG Invest on the implementation of the project «Electricity production based on waste disposal in Bishkek».

For the construction of the plant, the investor is provided with a land plot with a total area of ​​12.32 hectares, located in Pervomaisky district, next to the city sanitary landfill. At least 10.24 hectares of them are in state ownership and transferred to the Bishkek City Hall for free perpetual use, other 2.08 hectares are in municipal ownership.

The land is transferred to the investor on the terms of temporary (for a period of 49 years) paid use without a tender, subject to the following conditions:

  • Annual rent to the city budget for the use of the municipal part of the land plot;
  • Upon expiration of the term — relevant payments in accordance with the law;
  • Construction of the plant in accordance with the terms of the investment agreement at the expense of own or attracted funds;
  • Timely payment of land tax.

In addition, the Bishkek City Hall was instructed to conclude a land lease agreement with the investor, issue all the necessary documents and provide assistance at all stages of the project.

In November 2023, the mayor of the city, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, and the general director of Junxin Dai Daoguo signed a framework agreement on cooperation on a waste-to-energy production facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/331387/
views: 152
Print
Related
Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city
Chinese investor to build two waste incineration plants in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste
China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city
Construction of waste processing plant in Bishkek: Launch timeline announced
Production of paving stones from plastic waste launched in At-Bashi district
Waste processing plant in Bishkek: Mayor of city holds press tour
Amount of garbage per capita is growing annually in Kyrgyzstan
KOICA and activists intend to reduce waste at landfills through sorting
Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev visits territory Bishkek sanitary landfill
Popular
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
3 June, Tuesday
15:12
Nearly 700 foreigners expelled from Kazakhstan with five-year entry ban Nearly 700 foreigners expelled from Kazakhstan with fi...
15:04
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to expand agricultural products export
14:53
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agree on summer water use schedule
14:40
Kyrgyzstan to receive textbooks from Russia in new school year
14:30
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth confirms effectiveness of economic policy