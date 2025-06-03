Main Independence Day celebrations in Kyrgyzstan to be held in Jalal-Abad

This year, the 34th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence will be celebrated in Jalal-Abad. The city’s mayor, Tilek Isaev, announced.

Following a tradition established by President Sadyr Japarov, Independence Day celebrations are held in different regional centers each year to promote regional development.

According to the mayor, Jalal-Abad has recently been granted the status of a tourism center within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, highlighting the region’s importance and potential in this area. To mark the Independence Day, 34 new social and industrial facilities are planned to be opened.

The celebration program includes international cultural events, presentations of national cuisine, and exhibitions. Guests from other countries of the Turkic world are expected.