14:03
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Main Independence Day celebrations in Kyrgyzstan to be held in Jalal-Abad

This year, the 34th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence will be celebrated in Jalal-Abad. The city’s mayor, Tilek Isaev, announced.

Following a tradition established by President Sadyr Japarov, Independence Day celebrations are held in different regional centers each year to promote regional development.

According to the mayor, Jalal-Abad has recently been granted the status of a tourism center within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, highlighting the region’s importance and potential in this area. To mark the Independence Day, 34 new social and industrial facilities are planned to be opened.

The celebration program includes international cultural events, presentations of national cuisine, and exhibitions. Guests from other countries of the Turkic world are expected.
link: https://24.kg/english/331377/
views: 158
Print
Related
Main celebrations on occasion of Independence Day to be held in Jalal-Abad
Presidents of foreign countries congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day
Refusal to live by someone else's rules is not authoritarianism - Sadyr Japarov
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
Public transport to run until 2 a.m. on Independence Day in Bishkek
100 industrial and social facilities to be opened by Independence Day
Sale of alcohol to be restricted in Bishkek on Independence Day
Several streets in Bishkek to be closed to traffic on August 31
President supports concert of foreign stars on Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day
Some Bishkek streets to be closed to traffic on August 30-31
Popular
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
3 June, Tuesday
12:47
Alternative North–South road temporarily closed due to rockfall Alternative North–South road temporarily closed due to...
12:41
Main Independence Day celebrations in Kyrgyzstan to be held in Jalal-Abad
12:29
Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay working visit to Tajikistan
12:24
Measles situation: 7,342 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, nine died
11:54
Road repairs in Osh city: Part of Kokum-Biy Street to be closed for four days