Holding of VI World Nomad Games discussed in Bishkek

A meeting of the organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan took place in the presidential administration. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, key organizational issues were discussed, including determining the exact date of the Games, choosing locations, and developing a concept for the cultural and sports program.

«It is planned that the main events will be held in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul region. Particular attention is paid to the substantive part of the event, the introduction of innovative solutions and modern technologies to ensure a high level of organization. Issues of infrastructure readiness, transport logistics, ensuring the safety of participants and guests, information support, international cooperation and attracting volunteers were considered,» the statement says.

As part of the meeting, instructions were given to the relevant government agencies to update the plan of events, form a budget and develop a concept for promoting the Games in the international arena.