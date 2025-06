A 35-year-old tourist, who was injured while descending from Komsomol peak in Ala-Archa, was evacuated by rescuers. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The incident occurred on June 1. The man was climbing as part of a group, but on the way back he injured his leg and was unable to continue moving.

Employees of the State Center for Training of Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations went to the scene. First aid was provided to the injured and he was evacuated to a safe zone. The tourist’s condition is assessed as satisfactory.