Girl dies after falling from amusement ride at Navoi Park in Osh

A girl died after falling from an amusement ride at Navoi Park in Osh. The Internal Affairs Department of the city reported.

The incident occurred on September 21. According to the department, emergency services received a call that a girl had fallen from a ride and died on the way to the hospital. The victim was identified as a resident of Kara-Suu district, 18.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

On March 31, 2025, a similar incident occurred at Panfilov Park in Bishkek, where a girl was hospitalized after falling from an amusement ride. Eyewitnesses said the safety belt on her seat came loose during the ride, causing her to fall.