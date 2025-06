Construction of another recreation park on Isanov Street began in Osh city on the instructions of Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev. The City Hall’s press service reported.

This site was abandoned, the fence was broken, and the trees were drying up.

During a raid, the head of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan gave the order to dismantle the fence, clean up the area, and build a new recreation park for residents.

Construction work has already begun.