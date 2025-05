After the completion of repair work ahead of schedule, a section of Zhibek Zholu Avenue from Budyonny Street to Kurmanzhan Datka Street on the northern side of the road was opened for traffic in Bishkek. The press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

At present, a section of Zhibek Zholu Avenue from Lermontov Street to Kurmanzhan Datka Street is open for traffic after repair work.

«All restoration work is being carried out ahead of the set schedules. Full completion of the section is scheduled for July this year,» the statement says.