Children's Folklore Festival Nariste starts in Bishkek

The grand opening of the V International Children’s Folklore Festival Nariste will take place in Bishkek on May 31. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The winners of the International and Bishkek Delphic Games from seven regions of Kyrgyzstan, creative groups from Hungary, China, Mongolia, Bulgaria, India, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and the cities of the Russian Federation: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, the Republic of Tyva and the Republic of Tatarstan will take part in the festival.

A festive concert of festival participants and creative groups of the capital will take place on June 1 at 7 p.m. on Ala-Too Square.
