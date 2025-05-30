Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan holds a tender for the procurement of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

According to the state procurement portal, 1.7 million soms is planned to be allocated for this purpose. The agricultural drone will be used for agricultural purposes in Jalal-Abad region.

Tender bids can be submitted until June 4.

In 2024, the ministry reported that agricultural drones are actively used for fertilizer application and crop treatment against pests. This eases the burden on farmers, saves them time and costs, and also helps to optimize soil treatment processes and increase crop yields.