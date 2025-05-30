17:28
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan holds a tender for the procurement of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

According to the state procurement portal, 1.7 million soms is planned to be allocated for this purpose. The agricultural drone will be used for agricultural purposes in Jalal-Abad region.

Tender bids can be submitted until June 4.

In 2024, the ministry reported that agricultural drones are actively used for fertilizer application and crop treatment against pests. This eases the burden on farmers, saves them time and costs, and also helps to optimize soil treatment processes and increase crop yields.
link: https://24.kg/english/331027/
views: 90
Print
Related
Center for rice processing, packaging, logistics to be built in Uzgen district
Agricultural exhibition-fair to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project on citrus and olive cultivation
Headquarters for promoting agricultural exports established in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek-Tokmak road: Drones detect traffic rules violators
Locust control measures continue in Kyrgyzstan
Traffic violations detected by drones in Issyk-Kul region
Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work
Kyrgyzstan begins testing new drought-resistant alfalfa varieties
Drones used to monitor traffic conditions in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights
China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule
Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty
30 May, Friday
17:05
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural dro...
16:59
Cabinet Chairman presents climber Asel Baibagysheva with 500,000 soms
16:52
Exports from Mari El to Kyrgyzstan grow by almost a third
16:25
Active member of organized crime group detained in Kyrgyzstan
16:15
Every tenth boy in Kyrgyzstan smokes regularly – WHO